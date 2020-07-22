Memorial messages for K9 Jako displayed on billboards across the valley, NLVPD thanks anonymous donor

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple full-sized digital billboards across the valley memorialize North Las Vegas Police Department K9 Jako, who was laid to rest with department honors earlier this month.

Jako passed away on July 1 due to health complications. The billboards display his photo, end of watch date (E.O.W), and the quote:

“Forever and Always Remembered as a Good Boy.”

The billboard messages were purchased anonymously and the NLVPD says the kind gesture has lifted the spirits of the NLVPD K9 Unit and other members of the department.

“This is such an immense act of kindness,” said Chief of Police Pamala Ojeda.

“We thank the community for the respect and recognition of K9 Jako’s passing. Any officer who is no longer with us, including our four-legged officers, is felt not only by us but by the community we have sworn to protect and serve,” added Ojeda.