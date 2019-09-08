Memorial held in Bahamas for victims of Hurricane Dorian

NASSAU, Bahamas (KLAS) — Residents in Nassau attended a memorial service on Sunday to remember those who died after the Bahamas was hit by Hurricane Dorian a week ago. The Category 5 storm, which brought ferocious 185 mph winds and heavy rain to the Caribbean nation, has been blamed for at least 49 deaths.

“Even in the face of a national tragedy God is still grace,” associate pastor Dave Cash told the congregation at Evangelistic Temple Pentecostal in Nassau. “As we go to prayer this morning, there’s a lot of families we want to remember who’ve lost loved ones.”

The US Agency for International Development on Saturday announced $1 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help Bahamians, bringing USAID’s total funding to more than $2.8 million so far.

The United Nations said eight tons of food supplies were to arrive by ship on Saturday at islands devastated by the hurricane. Some 14,700 ready-to-eat meals as well as logistical and telecommunications equipment are being delivered, a spokesman for the UN World Food Program said.

The British Royal Navy, American Airlines, the Royal Caribbean cruise line and other organizations have also contributed to the aid effort.