Memorial grows for teen girls killed in Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The community is coming together to show its support of two Valley families dealing with unimaginable heartbreak.

Two teens were hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver last night while crossing the street at Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue just east of the Strip.

Loved ones have been coming to the intersection, creating a makeshift memorial for 16-year-olds Citlali Mora and Nelly Amaya-Ramirez. There are flowers and candles placed in honor of two bright lights that were put out too soon.

Metros’ Traffic Bureau Tweeted a photo of one of their officers stopping by the memorial, lighting a candle and paying his respects.

Officer Vadasy stopped by the emerging memorial at Maryland Parkway/Katie to pay his respects for the two young ladies killed on Aug. 3rd. A devastating impact on our community that fuels Officer Vadasy and others like him to remove impaired drivers from our streets. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/1FhLPyoTWQ — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) August 5, 2020

We spoke to the family of one of the victims, who tells us the two girls were best friends. Both teens will be missed, and loved ones are now grappling with a tragedy no family should have to go through.

Metro Police called the crash “preventable.” Police say the driver, Ebonie Whitaker, was driving drunk when she allegedly hit the teens around dinner time. She faces a number of charges, including DUI and reckless driving.

A horrific and 100% preventable fatal crash took the lives of two juvenile pedestrians at Maryland Parkway/Katie. Both were crossing the street when a suspected impaired driver plowed into them in the crosswalk. 3 juveniles killed in one day!! #WakeUpLasVegas @LVMPD pic.twitter.com/gbjqmIohf6 — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) August 4, 2020

The memorial has been growing by the hour and continues to blossom. A GoFundMe to help the families has also been posted, and you can find it here.