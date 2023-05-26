LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Memorial Day weekend is a great time to save, but not everything is at its best sale price right now.

The questions on everyone’s minds are what to buy now, what to save for later, and how to save even more.

Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch said May is Maytag month. She has seen up to thirty percent off major home appliances from stores like Lowes, Home Depot, Best Buy, and other appliance retailers selling Maytag.

“You also want to inquire about maybe free delivery, look at the floor models, sometimes you can save more with that, and ask about financing deals.”

Another big ticket item is mattresses. Woroch said right now you can save up to 40 to 60 percent off quality mattresses.

“For instance $325 off the Saavta Loom and Leaf memory foam mattress and at Mattress Firm you’re looking at 53% off a Beauty Rest plush pillow top mattress.”

Car deals are also coming back to auto lots with Memorial Day promising savings on both financial and lease options.

Retailers are offering big price cuts on home furniture.

Keep an eye out for sales from Wayfair, West Elm, Pottery Barn, and Ashley Furniture.

As for clothing, certain stores are discounting up to 75 percent off of winter and spring styles.

However, you should avoid buying summer clothing or outdoor entertaining essentials right now as they are at their peak price. Woroch said to hold off on electronics and laptops.

“Electronics are going to be a better buy during Amazon’s prime day which at this point is several weeks away. Predictions say it’s going to hit around mid-July. We also know competitors like Walmart, Target and Best Buy will be hosting their own sales around this.

To save even more, find coupons at sites like Coupon Cabin which organize Memorial Day deals all in one place, like 40 percent off at Macy’s and Gap.