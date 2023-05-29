LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Memorial Day is set aside to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. military. A number of ceremonies are planned in southern Nevada to honor fallen service members.

Thousands of people are expected to be in Boulder City for a day of remembrance at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The event begins at 1 p.m. at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive in Boulder City. The keynote speaker will be Veterans Services Commission Vice Chairman Wendall Blaylock.

The City of Henderson and its community partners will honor the men and women who sacrificed to defend the nation at the annual Field of Honor. Around 450 flags will be placed at Cornerstone Park throughout Memorial Day to symbolize patriotism, pride, and reverence. The event starts at 9 a.m. The park is located at 1600 Wigwam Parkway in Henderson.

Memorial Day also marks the unofficial start of summer and is often observed with barbecues and family outings. Popular southern Nevada areas to visit include Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

If you are spending the day at Lake Mead, rangers advise anyone going into the water to wear a life jacket. You can get the latest alerts on hiking trails and boat launch ramps for Lake Mead at this link. If you want to take the Scenic Drive at Red Rock, reservations are still required and there are openings for Memorial Day. Click here for more information.