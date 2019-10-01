Memorial crosses placed near famous Las Vegas sign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There have been memorial ceremonies, blood drives and dedications all day to honor the victims of 1 October. Just steps away from the popular Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, there are crosses representing the victims.

People have been leaving flowers, taking photos and reading messages.

The crosses were placed at the site by Greg Zanis. He began delivering wood crosses to mass shooting sites 1999. The new set of crosses were placed at the site on Monday.

One couple who was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival two years ago waited until today to return to the site. They said they had to wait until they were emotionally ready.

“As soon as I saw the memorials it made me a little emotional. I myself, we like to say we are fine. When I hear gunshots, I have PTSD. Some act like we are strong but it effects me. The lesson out of that is always know your surroundings. It leaves a lot of emotional issues to deal with as a result. Be kind to people,” said Michelle Dadich, 1 October survivor.

Clark County leaders did ask Zanis not to bring the crosses to the sign because of the added traffic it brings but he put them there anyway. He has offered the crosses to the families of those killed.