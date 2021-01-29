Memo sent to parents at CCSD school details return — but not a return to normal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is learning more about what a return to school will look like starting next month, and it’s definitely not a “return to normal.”

A memo sent to parents at one valley school was forwarded to us.

It says playgrounds will remain closed. Also noted, students and staff will wear a mask at all times.

Breakfast and lunch will be served in the classroom, and students will have very little movement through buildings. They can only go straight to their classroom and to a specified bathroom.

In addition, some students will do their school work with no live teacher present.

Kids will work from home three days a week. This will happen on days teachers are teaching other groups in classrooms.

At home, learning with no live teacher will include assigned reading, journaling and other small projects.

The full message reads:

“Dear Parents ……

First, we would like to thank you for your continued support of distance learning, and your anticipated support as we transition to a hybrid school model for Pre-Kindergarten through 3rd grade students. We understand that you have many unanswered questions surrounding this transition and the important decision of selecting a cohort choice for your child. Therefore, we would like to take an opportunity to share with you what we do know about our transition to hybrid learning, keeping in mind that there is much necessary planning on our part over the next few weeks. Additionally, guidance from the district may change as they finalize details for students to return to the buildings. We will continue to keep you informed.

Building Return Dates

All students will continue in a 100% distance learning model until the dates listed. Cohort C students will continue with 100% distance learning for the remainder of the school year.

Monday, 2/22/21: CCSD Licensed Teachers and Support Professionals

Monday, 3/1/21: All Pre-Kinder, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd graders on Cohort A*

Thurs., 3/4/21: All Pre-Kinder, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd graders on Cohort B*

*Information on student drop-off and pick procedures will be provided at a later date.

Returning to the Building

Please keep the following in mind:

Playgrounds will be closed.

All staff and students will wear a mask.

Breakfast and lunch will be served in the classroom.

Students will have very little movement throughout the building (restricted to their room and specific bathrooms) and within their classroom during the day to follow social distancing and be able to contact trace in a school.

Specialists will teach their classes virtually.

We will ask that parents take their children’s temperatures before school and not send them to school if they are not feeling well (with or without a fever).

Per Health Services, we will maintain two different Health Offices on site: one for sick children and one for well children who are having a problem such as a tooth falling out.

If a child presents with one symptom from a list of 12 symptoms while at school (with or without a fever), the protocol is that they must be sent home as soon as possible, without question. A negative covid test may be required to come back or isolate for a period of time. In order to keep everyone safe, parents must be available and ready to pivot quickly if any concerns pop up. This includes picking up your child within one hour of a call from the Health Office and mandatory 10 or 14-day quarantines. We suggest making a plan ahead of time with your employer in case these events happen.

Strict procedures will be in place if a student or staff member receives a positive covid test, followed by contact tracing and possible quarantine for specific groups of students and staff. Mandatory quarantine directives will be provided by the Health Department based on the contact tracing results.

Cohort A/B

Cohort A will attend school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays

Cohort A students will work, asynchronously, from home on Wednesday – Friday



Cohort B will attend school in person on Thursdays and Fridays

Cohort B students will work, asynchronously, from home on Mondays – Wednesdays



Cohort C

Cohort C students will continue attending school live, and virtually, from home on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Like Cohort A/B, Cohort C will work asynchronously at home on Wednesdays.

What does asynchronous mean?

In this instance, asynchronous simply means without live teacher instruction.



Cohort A/B students will have three (3) days out of the school week without live instruction (asynchronous) from their teacher, as the teacher will be providing synchronous (live) instruction to the other cohort.



Cohort C students will have one (1) day out of the school week without live instruction (asynchronous) from their teacher.



All students, regardless of cohort, will be asynchronous on Wednesdays to allow for teacher preparation/office hours, staff training, and deep cleaning of the school prior to Cohort B entering the building.

What could asynchronous work look like for students?

Asynchronous work could include assigned reading from textbooks, readers or novels, writing assignments or journaling, completing worksheet pages to practice taught skills, small projects assigned by the teacher, viewing recorded lessons from the teacher, etc.

Teacher/Class Placement

As we are planning for hybrid instruction in the school building, we will do our best to keep students with their current teacher. However, please understand that may not be possible as we match Cohort A/B students with teachers that have chosen to return to teaching in person and cohort C students with those teachers that have chosen not to return to in person teaching this school year.



Please keep in mind that the purpose of a hybrid model is to bring children back into the building for learning while maintaining the protocols designed to keep us all safe and healthy. This includes required social distancing in classrooms. For this reason, we will not be entertaining teacher selections at this time ……..”

The school then asked Pre-K through third-grade parents to fill out the hybrid cohort questionnaire that ended at 6 p.m. on Friday.

8 News Now would like to again point out the memo was sent to the parents of one school. We’ll have much more on this as we get closer toward the end of February.