Members of local teachers union to vote on whether they will strike

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Members of the local teachers union are expected to vote Monday night on whether to strike in southern Nevada. If they decide to strike, the teachers will be walking out due to a number of funding-related issues, including pay raises.

Voting for teachers who are members of the Clark County Education Association will begin at midnight. Union members will be able to vote on the matter until 12 a.m. early Sunday morning. As 8 News NOW has reported in the past, the issue that’s coming to a head is whether or not teachers will receive a 3-percent raise for the next school year that Governor Steve Sisolak, D-Nevada, has promised.

A report from the non-partisan Guinn Center says lawmakers need to find about $107 million to provide teachers with that raise and a 2 percent merit pay increase. Lawmakers still have a month to find the money and approve the final $8.8 billion state budget for the next two years.

Teachers say they don’t want education funding to be part of any last-minute budget negotiations. 8 News NOW spoke with a teacher and the executive director of the Clark County Education Association about the vote.

“I’m here for the kids, and I know every other one of the 18,000+ educators that we do have are in my same boat,” said Kristan Nigro, kindergarten teacher. “We’re trying to be here for the kids, and we just hope that Carson City can come through and fund our schools now.”

“Listen, anybody that’s not taking this seriously has been in a different time zone,” said John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association. “This thing has been growing for years; it’s reached its tipping point, promises were made, we expect promises to be kept.”

In a previous interview with 8 News NOW last month, Gov. Sisolak doubled down, saying the money is there for the raises. His office has not yet returned 8 News NOW’s requests on Monday for comment on this story.

As for the Clark County School District’s response, a spokesman says “Nevada law makes it illegal for local government workers such as school district employees to strike because our work is essential to the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Nevada, including the 320,000 children we serve.”

As the school district pointed out, it is illegal in Nevada for public sector employees to strike. That law went into effect after CCSD teachers went on a strike in 1969, which was half-century ago.