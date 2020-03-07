Member of Las Vegas charter school under quarantine due to ‘potential exposure’ to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A member of a Las Vegas charter school is under quarantine by the Southern Nevada Health District due to potential exposure to COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents. The letter from Explore Knowledge Academy was sent after it was announced Thursday that a Clark County veteran in his 50s tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19.

During a briefing held the same day, officials announced that the man has a child in school and that the student is currently in self-quarantine but isn’t exhibiting any symptoms.

The letter from Explore Knowledge Academy did not specifically state whether the person under quarantine is a student or staff member.

The SNHD informed the charter school that there was no direct exposure to the school, its students, staff or families, according to the letter.

“Please understand that we are seeking, receiving, and following the guidelines, guidance, and recommendations provided to us by SNHD to keep all members of the EKA families safe.” Explore Knowledge Academy letter to families, staff

The CDC has not yet confirmed if the Clark County veteran tested negative or positive. The Southern Nevada Health District says it takes 24 to 48 hours to get the results confirmed.

The man is currently at the VA Hospital in North Las Vegas. He reportedly has an underlying health issue and was tested late Wednesday.

In the briefing on Thursday, no information was released on what school the patient’s child attends.

The patient, who traveled by plane, was recently in Washington and Texas where several people have been confirmed to have the virus.