LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A separation agreement between NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose and the Nevada Board of Regents is on the agenda for a Friday meeting. Rose has signed the agreement, which is dated March 27, 2022.

The Nevada System of Higher Education selected Rose for the position in June of 2020.

Rose and the board “have agreed upon the early termination of Employee’s Employment Agreement effective April 1, 2022,” according to the separation agreement.

She will be paid $610,000 in the agreement, but forfeits any compensation for earned above and beyond that settlement.

Rose, a political science professor who served as chancellor of the Oregon University System from 2013 to 2014, was hired to lead NSHE at $437,750 in base salary for four years. She oversees UNLV, UNR, four community colleges and the Desert Research Institute.

She has been involved in a dispute with the board, submitting a hostile work environment complaint in early October 2021. Board Chair Cathy McAdoo and Vice Chair Patrick Carter had stepped aside from their roles with NSHE during a third-party investigation into the complaint.

In February, Rose’s complaint was rejected. McAdoo and Carter were reinstated through June of this year.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Vegas Chamber had both issued statements after Rose’s allegations, with Sisolak voicing support for Rose and the chamber citing a history of “myriad questionable actions” by the Board of Regents. “It is time for true governance and culture reform of NSHE and the Board of Regents for the sake of all Nevadans and the future of our state,” the Vegas Chamber said in a news release.