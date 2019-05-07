Melanoma Monday: Steps, tips to protecting skin from dangers linked to sun damage

The first Monday in May is known as Melanoma Monday, which is the beginning of Skin Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a time to be vigilant, check your skin, and protect yourself from the dangers of sun damage.

Stacey Escalante spoke with 8 News NOW about her experience with melanoma. Escalante is a cancer survivor after finding what she thought was just a mole nearly 14 years ago. In 2005, she had an itchy mark on her back the size of a pencil eraser, and after a visit with a dermatologist to remove the mole and biopsy it, Escalante received life-changing news.

“Ten days later they told me I had stage three melanoma, so what that means is it was just the tip of the iceberg,” Escalante said. “The cancer had actually gotten into my lymphatic system, so I had two major surgeries. I had a tumor the size of an ice cream scoop out of my back.”

Skin cancer, when caught early is almost always curable, but people have to get an early skin check based on the ABC’s of melanoma.

A is for Asymmetry

B is for Border irregularity

C is for Color variation

D is for Diameter

E is for Evolution or change

Experts say the damage done when you’re young will impact you as you age.

Important Tips for sun protection:

Wear sunscreen

Reapply it often

Protect yourself from the sun with clothing that is rated with an SPF.

Melanoma is still very deadly if ignored. According to the National Cancer Institute, melanoma is expected to kill more than 7,200 Americans this year with more than 96,000 new cases expected this year alone.