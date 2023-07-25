LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Megabus has re-launched service in Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

8 News Now spoke with Eula Tibbetts on Tuesday, who was on her way to California to visit family.

She said she knew she had a chance to save some cash by booking with Megabus.

“My daughter went online and she said, “Oh you got to get a ticket for Megabus” and I’m like oh okay!”

Colin Emberson the vice president of Commerical Megabus said the Las Vegas to Los Angeles service originally started back in 2012 but the pandemic halted service.

“We were able to bring it back about a month and a half ago with two trips a day and the initial success has been so strong that we were happy to announce that as of last week, we bumped that up to four trips a day so we’re really excited to be back offering the service.”

For now, Tibbetts may be the only passenger but Megabus operator Torieio Garcia expects that to change during the weekends

“Last week I picked up 40 passengers, but now it’s slow.”

With high gas prices, Emberson said Megabus has affordable options.

“The dollar seats are still out there and we’re actually running a promotion right now where there’s a lot of seats for Lucky 7’s, so $7.77, so we definitely want to make sure it’s affordable.”

A full bus of people potentially means up to 50 cars are off the road, providing a greener option too.

As for Tibbetts, she has plenty of time to relax on the bus before her next stop.

“I like the buses, they’re very roomy and comfortable,” Tibbetts added.

The 1st Street and Garces Avenue stop is one of the few across Las Vegas.

The Megabus will make other stops at Fashion Show Las Vegas, Barstow, and Riverside before arriving in Los Angeles.

The motorcoaches do have onboard restrooms, power outlets, and reclining seats.

Megabus service from Las Vegas to Los Angeles is a six-hour trip in total.