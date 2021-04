LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Megabucks hit early Monday morning at the South Point, paying a lucky gambler from New Mexico more than $10 million.

A news release from the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa said the jackpot hit for $10,453,269.30 early Monday on a $5 bet.

You heard it here first…we had a lucky customer hit a $10 MILLION JACKPOT playing Megabucks over the weekend! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/mZsJnDJstK — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) April 26, 2021

The jackpot resets to $10 million. You can see the jackpot grow on IGT’s website.

It’s the largest Megabucks jackpot in Nevada so far this year, according to the South Point.