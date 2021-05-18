Mega Millions numbers revealed; jackpot is $475 million!

(NEXSTAR) – The numbers for the $475 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing have been revealed.

The drawing was held at 11pm ET/ 8pm PT.

The numbers are:

3 — 5– 56 — 61 — 66 and the Mega Ball is 4.

To win it all, you need to match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball.

Should you beat the odds and win, you’ll have two options for collecting your prize, according to the Mega Millions website:

An annuity option: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one to protect the winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation.

A cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool. The cash option for tonight’s drawing will be $319.4 million.