LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If they’ve bought the right ticket, someone across the country, even here in Nevada, could soon become a multi-millionaire. The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $468 million.

The jackpot has been climbing since February. For those interested in playing, the closest place to buy a ticket is just over the California state line near Primm or in Bullhead City, Arizona.

The next drawing will be at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.