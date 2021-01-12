Mega Millions could pay $625 million if jackpot hits tonight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With an estimated jackpot that has climbed to $625 million, Mega Millions could produce its fourth-highest payout ever if someone hits in tonight’s drawing.

Long lines are expected at the Lotto Store at Primm, a popular destination for lottery players in the Las Vegas valley. The store is on the California side of the border on Interstate 15 about 40 minutes southwest of Las Vegas.

Lines had grown last week when the jackpot passed $430 million, but crowds will probably be bigger today.

The drawing is at 8 p.m.

If the jackpot doesn’t hit, it could climb to the second-highest ever Mega Millions payout for the next drawing.

The Powerball drawing on Wednesday will have an estimated jackpot of $550 million.

Tickets for both Mega Millions and Powerball are sold at Primm.