LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A local water conservation meeting turned tense Wednesday night, as dozens shared their concerns over a proposed bill that would require some with septic tanks to switch to the valley’s sewer system.

Assembly Bill 220 would give Southern Nevada Water Authority the power to require anyone with a septic tank to switch to the valley’s sewer system by 2054.

“People are upset,” property owner Christian Salmon said of the bill. “People are upset.”

The event, held at the Las Vegas Valley Water District, focused on AB 220’s specific impact on septic systems.

“The problem is they are seating a bunch of power to a water board that I have no control over,” Paul Graitge, who was also against the bill told 8 News Now.

The proposal would give Southern Nevada Water Authority the power to require those with septic tanks connected to municipal water, to switch to the valley’s sewer system by 2054.

“Every gallon returned through the wastewater system,” Doa Ross, Deputy General Manager for the Las Vegas Valley Water District said. “Is another gallon we can use.”

Those behind it call AB220 a crucial move to meet conservation demands as Lake Mead declines and drought conditions continue.

“Every single gallon that is taken out of the Colorado River and delivered to a home with septic,” Ross continued. “It goes into the ground, but we can’t take that back.”

Grant-funded assistance programs would pay up to 85% of connection costs, but a lot of property owners said it’s still too expensive.

“Some people are elderly, they are on a fixed income,” Salmon said. “They simply cannot afford it.”

Salmon added that their efforts to fight back won’t stop until changes are made.

“Don’t just think you are going to make us go away,” Salmon concluded. “That’s not going to happen.”

AB220 was approved by a committee vote on April 10 and is now set to go to the assembly floor.

It does not apply to people who have septic systems and own a well.

If the bill passes, about 200 properties would be required to convert each year, based on their proximity to current sewer lines.

For more information on AB220, click HERE.