Meet the first babies of 2022 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Several local families celebrated the birth of new babies on New Year’s Day

Baby Decker rang in the new year with his parents, Katelin and Brandon Lewis, arriving promptly at midnight at Summerlin Hospital.

He weighs eight pounds, one ounce, and is 19.5 inches long.

His big sister, Navy, is looking forward to meeting him!

Credit: Valley Health System

Meantime, HCA Hospitals in Las Vegas welcome their first New Year’s Babies of 2022.

MountainView Hospital welcomed baby boy Maximilano at 2:58 a.m, weighing seven pounds three ounces.

Credit: HCA Hospitals

Sunrise Children’s had their first baby at 3:03 a.m. A little boy named Dieudonne weighed seven pounds three ounces.

Credit: HCA Hospitals

Southern Hills Hospital celebrated their first baby, a little girl named Elyana, born at 8:45 a.m, weighing seven pounds five ounces.

Credit: HCA Hospitals

All the moms and babies are doing great.

Congratulations to the families!