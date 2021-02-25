Meet single dog owners during happy hour on ‘Dig’ dating app

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are a pet lover, then you know how important those animals are in your life, and if you are looking for love, you want to make sure that individual digs your pet.

Leigh Isaacson launched the “Dig” app — a dating app for dog lovers — city by city across the country until COVID hit. She then opened it up nationwide to include more ways for dog lovers to connect and expanded their outreach with a website, called digdates.com.

“We’re doing a yappy hour on Dig, and happy hours on Tabby, where everyone gets VIP access during that time,” said Isaacson. “Talk with everyone unlimited and free, and share tips and tricks from vets and trainers, special deals on pet companies.”

The free “Dig Yappy Hour Las Vegas” is happening Friday from 4 p.m. To 7 p.m. Just login to digdates.com and everyone gets free messaging during yappy hour.