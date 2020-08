LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — How fitting is it that on National Dog Day, McCarran International Airport would announce that it has a new member of its K-9 team!

McCarran introduced all of us to Lili and her handler, Patricia, via Twitter on Wednesday. Lili is a mix of Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd. They’re sometimes referred to as a Shepinois or a Mal X.

Here’s another fun fact about Lili: She’s the first mixed-breed dog for the LAS K-9 unit.