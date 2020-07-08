Meet Ivan: Nellis Air Force Base introduces new K9

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nellis Air Force Base introduced the newest member of their K9 crew in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Ivan, a 5-year-old Labrador retriever is the base’s only lab. According to NAFB, Labradors are not very common dogs in the Air Force.

Meet Ivan– Nellis Air Force Base’s newest K9 member. Photo Courtesy: Nellis Air Force Base, Facebook page

Ivan transferred over to Nellis from the U.S. Marine Corps. Air Force members say they are “very lucky to have his bright, smiling face!”

NAFB also shared a fun fact about Ivan in the social media post, stating that Ivan is the only K9 at Nellis whose reward is a tennis ball.

Welcome, Ivan, and thank you for your service!