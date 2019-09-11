Meet Blaze, the five-month-old lab soon to be Las Vegas Fire & Rescue’s therapy dog

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue welcomed the newest member to the department Wednesday. Blaze — a five-month-old lab — will serve as a therapy dog for Station 1.

Blaze nearly died in a South Korean wildfire just a few months ago, but now thanks to the hard work of a few local and international rescues, he’ll work as a therapy dog with his new handler Tony Brown. 8 News Now was told the two were paired together because Brown nearly lost his life in a fire earlier this year.

The department says this marks the start of a new program. They hope to help improve the mental and emotional health of first responders.

Governor Sisolak and Mayor Carolyn Goodman were among the officials who stopped by to meet the new pup.

@mayoroflasvegas has arrived to meet Blaze and his handler, Tony. She greeted him and said “I want your job!” @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/moBLAiSWzN — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) September 11, 2019

Blaze will officially start with the department in January. You can watch Blaze be introduced to the public in the Facebook Live video below.