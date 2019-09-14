Meet and Greet: The STRAT to host NASCAR superstar Kurt Busch tonight

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 17: Kurt Busch, driver of the #1 Monster Energy Chevrolet, is introduced before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NASCAR fans, listen up! There’s a chance to meet one of the greatest in the sport tonight at The STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod.

Las Vegas native and NASCAR superstar Kurt Busch will be at the venue for a meet and greet from 7 to 8 p.m. He’ll be available for autographs and photos at the View Lounge.

Busch holds the title of the 2004 NASCAR Nextel Cup Series champion and is competing full-time in the Monster energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Fall NASCAR weekend runs through Sunday, Sept. 15.