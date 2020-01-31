Medical investigator debunks coronavirus rumors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — News of the coronavirus spreading has people fearing the worst. Local medical experts say there is a misunderstanding of what coronavirus is, and that has some people jumping to conclusions.

As more cases are being investigated around the country, the coronavirus obviously has people here concerned.

Medical Investigator Dr. Vit Kraushaar says the Southern Nevada Health District is seeing a spike in calls. What many don’t know is there are many types of coronavirus.

“Novel just basically means new,” Kraushaar said. “It can range from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, SARS and the 2019 novel coronavirus.”

Kraushaar says some may have coronavirus and get it confused with another type.

“There are a lot of rumors going around,” Kraushaar explained. “We are hearing secondhand information that a certain hospital or certain facility that someone has coronavirus, and most of the time it is a misunderstanding regarding the laboratory tests.”

He says people shouldn’t be concerned unless you have recently traveled to china.

Las Vegan Christopher Liddle says he is still concerned as his wife has a weakened immune system. He says he has looked everywhere for masks.

“We limit ourselves to staying home most of the time,” Liddle said. “We are going to keep on looking and we have a trip coming up, so we are going to look there.”

Chima Ejioforho owns a medical supply company on the east side of the valley. He says trying to keep face masks on his shelves is a difficult right now.