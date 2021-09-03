Medical experts answer community members’ COVID questions at local vaccine forum

FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. The European Union said on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 it’s reached an agreement with coronavirus vaccine-maker AstraZeneca to end their legal battle over the slow delivery of the Anglo-Swedish company’s shots. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II hosted a COVID-19 Vaccine Forum for the general public on Friday.

The forum is taking place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the William U. Pearson Center on Carey near MLK.

The goal of the evening forum is to allow community members to reach out to medical experts with questions regarding the virus and the vaccine.

Commissioner McCurdy will be joined by nurses and infectious disease specialists to help lead the discussion.

The first 50 attendees will be offered the vaccine if they have not already received it.

The forum is free to the public.

More information is listed below.

COVID-19 Vaccine Forum

WHO: Free to the public

WHERE: William U. Pearson Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave.

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 3, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A list of pharmacies and other sites offering vaccinations can be found on the Health District’s website by clicking HERE or by calling the state’s vaccine hotline at 1-800-401-0946, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The COVID-19 vaccine is also available to those who are homebound. For more information call (855) 635-0235 or email: Homebound@SNHD.org