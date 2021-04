LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a crash in southwest Las Vegas Friday morning. Police believe the crash may have been the result of a medical episode.

According to Metro Police, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near Flamingo Road and Durango Drive and the intersection is currently closed to traffic.

The crash only involved the one car which ended up hitting a large utility pole.

The driver was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.