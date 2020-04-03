Medical care company brings COVID-19 tests to patients’ homes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local home medical care company is bringing coronavirus testing to patients in the comfort of their own home. The company is called “Ready Responders.”

8 News Now spoke with an EMT who will conduct the tests, and she showed us how the company works.

Friday was the first day Ready Responders conducted these tests. EMT Christin Nance says she hopes by doing this they can stop the spread of the virus.

“I am very blessed to bring help to people,” Nance said. “We provide service within people’s homes so they do not have to go to urgent care.”

Nance is one of several EMT’s with ready responders Las Vegas. Now she will be able to test patients for COVID-19.

“It is called a nasopharyngeal swab,” Nance said. “We insert it backwards and rotate it and remove it.”

She says all the EMT’s are taking precautions during this uncertain time.

“We put on full Tyvek suits,” Nance said. “They sort of look like space suits, and then we wear N-95 masks with all patient encounters and goggles.”

First, patients are screened by a dispatcher. Once a test is done, the sample will be sent to a lab, and the results will be emailed to the patient. Ready Responders will then follow-up.

Dr. Doug Bushell says most insurance plans are covered just like at an urgent care, including Medicare and Medicaid.

“We have several hundred of them right now we have more on order so we should have more soon,” Dr. Bushell said. “If you have no insurance, you can still call our company, and if you need to see us, we will still come see you at your home.”

The goal is to have patients avoid the emergency room and still get the tests.

“We are allowing for people to not risks themselves by leaving their homes,” Nance said.

For more information about Ready Responders, CLICK HERE. You can also give them a call at (505)-370-9966.