Medicaid fraud worth millions puts Las Vegas man behind bars for 12 years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $4 million in restitution in connection with Medicaid fraud.

Timothy Mark Harron, 52, admitted to conspiring with his wife, Latisha Harron, in a massive fraud against North Carolina Medicaid in a money grab that paid for luxuries that included a British Aerospace Bae 125-800A Aircraft, a 2017 Aston Martin DB 11 sports car, a 2016 Ford F-150 Super-Crew pickup truck, property in Hertford County, North Carolina, designer jewelry and other luxury items seized from the defendant’s penthouse condominium in Las Vegas.

The fraud was estimated at more than $13 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Latisha Harron was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for her role in the fraud on May 18.

The scheme involved a North Carolina company — Agape Healthcare Systems, Inc. — that billed the government for fictitious home health services. Eventually, the couple formed a new company — Assured Health Care Systems — after they married and moved to Las Vegas.

“Although Harron publicly portrayed Assured as a successful healthcare company, in reality, it was funded entirely by Agape’s fraudulent Medicaid claims,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Harron and his wife worked together to expand the Agape fraud upon NC Medicaid, fraudulently billing the program for more than $10 million, just in the period between 2017 and 2019.

The scheme used dead people’s identities to file fraudulent claims.

“Harron further pled guilty to conspiring with his wife to launder the proceeds of the Agape fraud, often through Assured’s bank accounts, into various luxury items. These expenses included a $900,000 wire for the purchase of a British Aerospace Bae 125-800A private jet, hundreds of thousands of dollars in Tiffany & Co. and Brioni clothing and jewelry, thousands of dollars on Eastern North Carolina business properties, and thousands of dollars in gym equipment,” officials said.

Acting United States Attorney G. Norman Acker, III stated, “This case is purely about greed and an insatiable desire to live a life of luxury. Stealing millions from Medicaid through lies, the defendant and his wife achieved their life of luxury – at least for a while.”

Acker added, “The defendant and his wife will pay that price by spending more than a decade of their lives in prison. I wish to thank our many state and federal counterparts in Las Vegas and beyond for their work in bringing these partners in crime to justice.”