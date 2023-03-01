LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some 200,000 Nevada residents who have Medicaid should be thinking about renewing their eligibility status, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

The state agency in a news release said it was federally mandated during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep Medicaid members enrolled, even if some no longer qualified for the benefit.

That mandate ends March 31, the agency said, and eligibility reviews will resume April 1.

“Over the next 14 months, an estimated 200,000 Nevada Medicaid members may be affected, and some will need to transition to a new health insurance because they no longer qualify for Medicaid,” the release said. Some may automatically be renewed using existing information on file, but others will need to respond to requests for information in the mail regarding their eligibility.

Members whose addresses are not up to date will not receive the request and may lose health insurance even if they still qualify for Medicaid, the release said. Over the next year, Medicaid members should:

Check the mail for a renewal packet or request for information, complete it and return it as soon as possible.

Update addresses with Update My Address website, at a DWSS Office or call 702-486-1646 or 775-684-7200.

Create an account and update their address at AccessNevada.dwss.nv.gov. PIN required.

Download the NV Medicaid App to receive broadcast messages, search for providers and view medical history.

Nevadans who no longer qualify for Medicaid can find health insurance through Nevada Health Link which offers 163 health plans and tax credits and subsidies to help cover the cost.