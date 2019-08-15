Measles exposure possible after Las Vegas visitor’s case confirmed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas visitor with a confirmed case of measles may have exposed others in parts of Mandalay Bay and the Luxor. The Southern Nevada Health District is warning people of the possible exposure to the highly contagious illness.

If you were at one of the following locations, the district advises reviewing your immunization status and contacting your doctor if you have not already had the measles:

Slice of Vegas, 3390 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place): Aug. 2, 6:45-11:30 p.m., Aug. 4, 6:45-11:30 p.m., Aug. 6, 6:45-10:30 p.m.

Luxor Hotel and Casino (registration area): Aug. 1, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Lupo by Wolfgang Puck, 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (inside Mandalay Bay): Aug. 3, 6:45-10:52 p.m.

Bay Essentials Convenience Store, 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place): Aug. 6, 1-5 p.m.

Backstage Deli (inside Luxor): Aug. 6, 7-9 a.m.

Aureole (inside Mandalay Bay): Aug. 5, 7-11:30 p.m.

No additional cases of measles have been reported in Clark County, the health district said.

The measles vaccine is highly effective in preventing illness. More information is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) Vaccination: What Everyone Should Know website.

If you think you have been exposed, it’s important that you contact a health care provider’s office before entering the facility to allow staff to make appropriate arrangements to prevent further exposure.

Symptoms can begin up to 21 days after exposure to the virus, and a fever usually follows exposure by about 10 days. Dangers are higher for children under 5, pregnant women, older adults and people with compromised immune systems.