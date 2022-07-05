LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Meadows School’s Camp Mustang summer program has been canceled due to a threat, according to Las Vegas Metro Police.

Confirmed information as to why is limited at this time. Police confirmed it is “investigating a threatening phone call that (was) placed to The Meadows School’s Camp Mustang.”

Police added the decision to cancel the camp was made by the school’s administration staff.

The Meadows School is a private school for K-12 students located in Summerlin on the west side of the Las Vegas Valley.

The Meadows School (Photo: KLAS)

8 News Now has reached out to school officials for comment and will update this story as needed.