Meadows Mall reopens with new safety measures in place

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Meadows Mall officially reopened their doors Friday, and some big changes have been put in place.

While there are noticeable changes, like hand sanitizer stations, both customers and businesses say it feels good to start getting back to normal.

“We want our customers to feel comfortable coming shopping at our center. We have a lot of signage,” said Heather Cox, general manager for Meadows Mall. “We have added a lot of new sanitizing stations throughout the shopping center. Our security is walking around handing out masks.”

Individual stores inside the mall, like Brad’s Toys, are also doing their part to protect patrons.

“We have hand sanitizer, we have our masks and everything, and we’re just trying to make sure that everybody’s going to be safe,” said Joey Lum Lung, assistant manager of Brad’s Toys. “It’s been going great, having a lot of traffic come in.”

Gus Dean’s Ice Cream is serving tasty treats, for the first time at the mall.

“We had started construction just about the time that everything went into quarantine, so we’re about two months delayed, but we’re hoping that everybody just starts coming back out,” said Crystal Ventura, parlor manager for Gus Dean’s.

Shoppers told 8 News Now they feel safe.

“I see a lot of hand sanitizers next to the cashier spots and everybody seems to be on the critical when it comes to sanitizing,” said shopper Curtis Anderson

“We feel like we have made the steps that we need to, to make sure that we can provide a safe place for the community to come and shop,” added Cox.

Some of the stores inside Meadows Mall are still closed, but we’re told they’ll open up over the next month or so.

The mall also has reduced hours. It’s open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays