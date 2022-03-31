Nevada could receive up to $335,000, AG Ford says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada has joined a multistate $16M dollar settlement due to allegations of Medicaid fraud.

The settlement names MD Spine Solutions LLC, MD Labs Inc. as the party involved. The allegations in the settlement case state that from Jan. 1, 2015, through Dec. 31, 2019, MD Labs improperly billed, or caused to be billed, federal health care programs for unnecessary urine drug testing.

The allegations included both presumptive tests, a less expensive test that quickly provides qualitative results, and confirmatory tests, a more expensive test that is designed to confirm quantitatively the results of presumptive tests.

According to allegations, MD Labs performed both tests at or around the same time and then simultaneously reported the results to health care providers. The suit continues by alleging that MD Labs, Grizelj, and Rutledge knew that this rendered the presumptive test results irrelevant for most health care providers.

The government alleges that MD Lab’s conduct violated the Federal False Claims Act and

the Nevada False Claims Act and resulted in the submission of false claims to the

Nevada Medicaid program.

Attorney General Aaron D. Ford made the announcement on Thursday that Nevada would join other states across the country and the federal government in settling the allegations.

“This settlement is yet another example of how my office will not allow bad actors to game the Medicaid system for personal gain,” said Ford. “I’m proud of the work our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit put in on this settlement, and I hope this serves as an example to bad actors going forward.”

The settlement began as a whistleblower lawsuit originally filed in the United States

District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

MD Labs, is a California corporation headquartered in Reno and operates a clinical laboratory specializing in urine drug testing.

Anyone wanting to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.