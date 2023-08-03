LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect nearly eight months after a body was found wrapped in a tarp.

Shannon Allen Powell, 29, of Yucca, Arizona faces felony charges of second-degree murder and abandonment of a body.

Shannon Allen Powell, 29, faces charges of 2nd degree murder and abandonment of a body. (MCSO)

On December 4, 2022, deputies responded to a report of a body wrapped in a tarp in a remote desert area in Yucca near Alamo and Boriana Mine roads. The body was taken to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, which was unable to identify the victim.

On February 21, 2023, a sample from the remains was submitted to conduct a genetic genealogy investigation, resulting in an identification.

In July, MCSO announced that the victim was 50-year-old Brandon Ray Parlanti of Kingman, Arizona.

Brandon Ray Parlanti, 50, of Kingman, Arizona (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

On August 2, detectives arrested Poweel on the two felony charges, MSCO said.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact MCSO Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288.