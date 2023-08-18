LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor Thursday after he fled from detectives, according to MCSO.

Ian Patrick Grimes, 36, of Kingman, Arizona was arrested on 20 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and unlawful flight from law enforcement.

Ian Patrick Grimes, 36, of Kingman, Arizona (MCSO)

Thursday detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 4000 block of Lomita Street in Kingman in reference to the possession of “child sexual abuse material.”

The same day, detectives conducted a traffic stop related to the search warrant on Grimes’ car. Wwhen detectives identified Grimes, he fled the scene but was later found and arrested near the Kingman Airport, according to MCSO.