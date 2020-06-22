McDonald’s to hire more than 1K employees in Las Vegas this summer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking for a job? McDonald’s restaurants are looking to hire more than 1,100 employees in Las Vegas this summer.

The fast food chain expects to hire about 260,000 employees as it welcomes customers back into its dining rooms with extra precautions. The nearly 50 new safety procedures include temperature checks, protective barriers at order points and masks for employees.

“It was important to us to stay open through Drive Thru, take-out and delivery to serve our communities throughout the COVID-19 crisis. As local business owners, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily this summer,” Brent Bohn, McDonald’s Owner/Operator said. “We are a people business at our core, and as we look to re-open our dining rooms, the safety and wellness of our customers and employees is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 65-year history. That’s why we have implemented significant safety processes in our restaurants and will continue to adhere to a set of national minimum standards laid out by McDonald’s as well as following any state and local laws.”

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to start an application via text.

To read more about McDonald’s new safety procedures, click HERE.