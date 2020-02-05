McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is coming back!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McDonald’s has several classic, fan-favorite items that only appear every now and then, and one of them is coming back soon. The Shamrock Shake will be available at the chain on February 19.

The minty green treat has been around for 50 years and that is just another reason why McDonald’s is bringing it back.

#ShamrockShakeSZN is coming back for its 50th anniversary. Celebrate with the iconic shake or the brand new OREO® Shamrock McFlurry®, available 2/19! 🙌🎊🍀 pic.twitter.com/qWEid38DHP — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 5, 2020

To celebrate the shake’s 50 years, they are also introducing the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry!

The Shamrock Shake was created by a Connecticut McDonald’s owner to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and the treat has stuck ever since.

Sales from the shake helped build the first Ronald McDonald House for families of children who are fighting serious illnesses.

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available nationwide for a limited time at McDonald’s.