McDonald’s releases limited-edition ‘Surprise Happy Meal’ with iconic throwback toys from past 40 years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Happy birthday, Happy Meal! The McDonald’s happy meal is celebrating 40 years of existence. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal,’ the fast-food chain launched the ‘Surprise Happy Meal with some of its most popular Happy Meal toys from the last four decades.

“Since the Happy Meal was introduced on the menu, it quickly became synonymous with our brand,” said Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s CEO. “Today, this iconic red box creates lasting memories for billions of families annually across the world.”

This limited-edition offering will be available in more than 90 countries around the world at participating McDonald’s restaurants beginning Thursday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 11, while supplies last.