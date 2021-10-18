McDonald’s grand opening in North Las Vegas to award free sandwiches for a year

First 100 guests receive free Big Mac or Egg McMuffin for one year at Oct. 23 grand opening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McDonald’s restaurant owners Michael and Samantha Kiel are celebrating the grand opening of their first North Las Vegas location on Oct. 23 with a preview.

This location will boast a modern design and cutting-edge technology.

In the kitchen, the first condensed optimized prep line-conveyor belt shortens the kitchen area by seven feet. This is said to increase service speed by five to ten seconds because it eliminates the number of steps food preparation takes.

The event will kick off with a welcome message from the owners and a short certificate presentation by Councilman Cedric Crear after the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Once the ceremony concludes, guests can mingle and enjoy small bites inside the new property.

Lines will open on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 5:30 a.m. and the event will run until 2 p.m.

To commemorate the grand opening of the new North Las Vegas, the first 100 guests will receive a free Big Mac or Egg McMuffin every day for a year.

The public is also invited to participate in a raffle that includes children’s bikes, scooters, and more from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.