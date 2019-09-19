McDonald’s giving away “McSwag” through Uber Eats

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — One fast food chain wants you to order in Thursday night, and to encourage you, it’s giving away plenty of McSwag. McDonald’s is teaming up with Uber Eats for its McDelivery night promotion.

Ronald and friends are hoping you’ll forget about that delivery fee by giving away branded apparel that includes socks, slippers, and sweatpants. Your order could also include ear buds, playing cards or even a giant blanket resembling a sesame seed bun with a hood.

The golden arches is being mum on how it will determine exactly what you receive, but we do know this: You have to order $10 worth of food, it has to be after 5 pm Thursday night and it’s only while supplies last at participating locations.

The chain says restaurants in 50 countries and six continents are taking part. We can only assume Antarctica is the excluded land mass.