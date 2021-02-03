McCurdy won’t seek reelection as chairman of Nevada State Democratic Party

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II will not seek reelection.

McCurdy’s Wednesday announcement comes a month after he was sworn in as a Clark County Commissioner for District D.

I put my entire heart and soul into this role and although I may no longer hold the title of Chair, I will continue to serve & support NV Dems. That means fighting to elect Democrats and push Nevada onto the national stage, and ensuring we are the first nominating state in 2024. — William McCurdy II (@WillMcCurdyII) February 3, 2021

“Serving as NV Dems Chair has been the honor of a lifetime,” McCurdy said. “I’ve watched our party grow in tremendous ways and witnessed firsthand everything we’re able to accomplish on behalf of Nevada families when we elect Democrats to all levels of government. The decision not to run again was a challenging one, but I believe the time for new leadership is now. Together, we made history in Nevada and for that, I am eternally proud.”

The party notes that under McCurdy’s leadership, “Nevada Democrats flipped a U.S. Senate seat and helped our state become one of only four states represented by two women in the Senate. We became the first and only state with a female-majority state legislature, elected the first Democratic governor in two decades, flipped four out of five constitutional offices, reelected three members of Congress, executed the most expansive, accessible caucus yet and helped deliver the presidency for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris amidst a pandemic.”

Officer elections will be held virtually on March 6, 2021.