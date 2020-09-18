McCarran’s C Concourse will undergo renovations

LAS VEGAS – The C Concourse at McCarran International Airport, best known as the Las Vegas base of operations for Southwest Airlines, will soon receive a significant renovation. Planned changes include new fixtures that will create additional space for passengers, updated flooring, and more amenities. The renovations are being done to establish a more consistent experience throughout Terminal 1.

“With the recent decrease in passenger traffic, we were presented with a unique opportunity to complete a major project with minimal impact on travelers,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation. “The enduring allure of Las Vegas leaves no doubt that we will soon be welcoming more visitors back. When they return, we look forward to greeting them with a more spacious and easily navigated C Concourse.”

This renovation will be achieved with the installation of additional and more convenient charging stations for passengers’ devices, replacing the existing carpet with new, easier to maintain terrazzo flooring and Gerflor and maximizing the hold rooms by swapping out the current gate podiums with smaller, space-efficient models.

The $13 million project will begin on Sept. 30 with an anticipated completion date of late summer 2021.

Throughout the duration of the work, the majority of Southwest flights will operate out of the B Concourse, a change for many frequent flyers of Southwest Airlines. Staggered gate closures will allow the C Concourse to remain partially operational in the event flights need to be assigned there.

However, to ensure passengers pass through the most convenient TSA checkpoint, travelers should double-check their flight’s departing gate prior to arriving at McCarran.