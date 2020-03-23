McCarran welcomes very few passengers, many of whom are returning home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The hustle and bustle of Vegas is taking a break right now.

The Strip and Fremont Street are closed to guests, as part of an overall effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Another place appearing more like a ghost town these days is McCarran International Airport.

“It’s like the Twilight zone,” said passenger Judy Abel. “It’s like you can’t believe that there’s nobody here.”

“I’ve never seen it so empty like everything is stopped,” added Isaiah Ranney, passenger from San Diego.

A normally bustling airport is welcoming very few people now.

“There were approximately 10 people on the flight,” Abel said.

“We had a about 8 or 9 people on our plane,” chimed in Las Vegas native Jordan Hamilton.

Passengers told 8 News Now they’re returning home, including Hamilton who flew in from Israel

“I was currently abroad playing basketball,” Hamilton said. “My season was postponed. Ended three months early due to the virus and everything like that.”

Pictures shared with 8 News Now show no one on the tram and few people at the “D” gates Sunday morning.

Despite the lack of activity, the airport continues to accommodate those choosing to fly.

“Some of the fast food places were open,” Abel mentioned.

An airport spokesperson says customers still have options for food and drinks, but many places are temporarily closed or changing their hours now.

“The airport is considered essential and is open for anyone who needs to travel.

If you’re traveling, be sure to check your flight. Many airlines are cancelling or delaying flights in and out of Las Vegas after the tower closed a few days ago. That happened after an air traffic control employee potentially tested positive for COVID- 19. The FAA is working to clean the tower and the back-up system is the Las Vegas Terminal Radar Approach Control.