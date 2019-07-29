McCarran traffic up 3.2 percent over June 2018

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Passenger traffic at McCarran International Airport grew by more than 139,000 this June compared to June 2018, a 3.2 percent increase in passenger traffic.

That growth is on par with numbers for the year, as arrivals and departures are up about 3.1 percent over last year, according to spokeswoman Christine Crews.

More than 4.5 million people used McCarran in June, and the total for the year rose to 25.2 million arrivals and departures.

Over the June 2018 to June 2019 period, Spirit Airlines showed the highest growth among the Top 5 carriers, with about 95,000 more scheduled passengers (25.7 percent growth). Southwest Airlines remains the dominant carrier, with 1.49 million arrivals and departures, but their traffic dropped by about 100,000 from June 2018 levels (-6.3 percent).