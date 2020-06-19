McCarran statue, airport name should change, Nevada’s congressional Democrats say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pressure from Democrats is mounting to replace the statue of Patrick McCarran at the U.S. Capitol.

A letter from Nevada’s congressional delegation in support of the move does not include a suggestion for a statue that would better represent Nevada’s values.

US Sen. Jacky Rosen, US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, US Rep. Steven Horsford, US Rep. Dina Titus and US Rep. Susie Lee, all Democrats, urged removal of the McCarran statue, which is displayed in the National Statuary Hall Collection in Washington D.C. The statue was donated in 1960.

The National Statuary Hall Collection is comprised of statues donated by individual states to honor persons notable in their history.

The letter, addressed to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Speaker Jason Frierson, and Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, also supports efforts to rename McCarran International Airport.

“While Senator McCarran fought for workers’ rights and sponsored legislation that helped shape the modern air travel industry, his dark legacy of virulent racism, anti-Semitism, and xenophobia have no place representing Nevada, especially in the United States Capitol,” wrote the lawmakers.

“Our state’s statues in the United States Capitol should embody Nevada’s values as a compassionate, diverse, and welcoming state. A monument to a man who advocated bigotry is an affront to those ideals. As our country grapples with its history of systemic racism and at a time of rising anti-Semitism in the United States and around the world, removing the McCarran statue from the National Statuary Hall Collection would demonstrate to the nation that Nevada does not tolerate hate or bigotry. It is far overdue to retire the McCarran statue and choose a better suited individual to represent us in our nation’s capital.”

Read the full text of the letter: