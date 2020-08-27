McCarran reports passenger traffic down 64% for July, compared to 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Millions of fewer travelers passed through McCarran International Airport in July 2020 than compared to July 2019, especially when it came to international travelers.

According to a report released by McCarran International Airport, there were 1.6 million arriving and departing passengers — a 64% drop — from the previous year when there were 4.5 million.

The year-to-date numbers also show a drop. By July 2019, 29.8 passengers had traveled through McCarran. As of July 2020, 13.3 million have passed through McCarran, a 55% drop.

Travel has been significantly impacted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. International passenger travel was down 98% for the month of July. There were only 5,000 passengers in July, compared to 335,000 in July 2019.

Of the top five airlines serving McCarran, Southwest which is the busiest airline, experienced a 56% drop in passenger traffic to and from Las Vegas since the beginning of 2020 when compared to the same time last year. Spirit Airlines, the second busiest, had a 48% drop.