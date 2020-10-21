McCarran ranks among top airports when it comes to airport recovery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A recent ranking of airports in the U.S. shows that McCarran International Airport is third in the nation for seeing the fastest recovery of passenger traffic.

According to FinanceBuzz, which used the most recent data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Transportation, McCarran is among the top three airports seeing the greatest increase in the number of departing passengers from April 2020, when travel was at its lowest, to June 2020 as people started to fly again.

McCarran started seeing an increase in passengers when hotels and casinos were allowed to reopen on June 4, 2020 following a closure that started in mid-March.

Here are the 15 airports seeing the fastest recovery in the number of departing passengers from April to June 2020:

Chicago Midway Airport (MDW): 1004.11% Baltimore / Washington International Airport (BWI): 900.34% McCarran International Airport (LAS): 691.92% La Guardia Airport (LGA): 597.28% Denver International Airport (DEN): 586.04% Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR): 567.59% Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA): 548.26% Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL): 523.03% Miami International Airport (MIA): 520.16% Orlando International Airport (MCO): 511.80% Tampa International Airport (TPA): 496.16% John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK): 480.60% San Diego International Airport (SAN): 468.08% Boston Logan International Airport (BOS): 451.54% Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW): 425.62%

The most recent report on passenger travel released from McCarran International Airport is for August 2020 and it showed that 1.7 million passengers traveled through McCarran which was an increase of around 100,000 from the previous month but still down 61% from August 2019.

You can see the full report, including the 15 most negatively impacted airports, here: Airport Recovery Index by FinanceBuzz.