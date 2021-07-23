McCarran prepares to hire people for the reopening of Terminal 3 gates, career expo today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As more international flights fly into Las Vegas, McCarran International Airport is scaling up its operations and that means workers will be needed to staff gates that have been closed for more than a year.

The airport will be reopening the gates in Terminal 3.

“It’s been weird to go back and see those gates closed, to see the space empty and shops all shut down, no planes parked. So, we’re really, really excited. we’re not quite back to where we were in 2019 but we’re getting close and with that we need people,” said Chris Jones, Dept. of Aviation, McCarran.

The airport will be hiring in the coming weeks and is hosting a Career Expo this morning from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside Terminal 3.

It’s an educational opportunity for people to learn more about the dozens of openings that will need to be filled in the coming weeks. Those positions will be with the Department of Aviation and will include everything from office to frontline jobs.

The last time the airport held a big career event was in 2012 when Terminal 3 opened.