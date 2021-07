LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran International Airport’s passenger count is getting closer to its pre-pandemic numbers.

In June 2021, 3.8 million people arrived and departed from the airport which is down about 14% from 2019. Much of that has to do with the decrease in international passenger travel.

Southwest Airlines was the most traveled airline with nearly 1.4 million passengers going through McCarran in June. It was followed by Spirit Airlines with 414,000 passengers.