LIVE: McCarran officially becomes Harry Reid International Airport, social media accounts change names

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first official change to the name of what has been known as McCarran International Airport took place Tuesday morning when the Facebook and Twitter names were changed to Harry Reid International Airport. However, the Twitter handle is still the same.

The airport will now be officially known as Harry Reid International Airport. Its FAA code, LAS, will not change.

According to a post on the airport’s Facebook page, “Immediate changes will be noticeable on the airport’s social media channels and other digital presences; however, travelers should expect to see the former airport name in various locations as this transition continues.”

Officials will gather Tuesday to celebrate the rebranding of the airport. The name honors Nevada’s longest-serving Senator Harry Reid, a Democrat, who served as the Senate Majority Leader from 2007 to 2015. 8NewsNow.com will carry live stream coverage of the event at 11 a.m.

The FAA approved the name change in June 2021.

The initial cost of the name change is $4.2 million but isn’t costing taxpayers any money. It is being paid for through donations. The first phase will include changing all signs in the outdoor and entrance areas to the airport.

“A project of this magnitude will take time to complete, and changing of the signage and monuments surrounding the airport will occur as bids are sought and vendors identified to perform the work,” according to the post on Facebook.